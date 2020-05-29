Lily-Rose Depp : sequined dresses and low-cut for his 21 years

The spring is decidedly festive in the Depp-Paradis. On the 9th April last, it was Jack, the little brother of Lily-Rose, who was celebrating his 18 years. Despite the containment, Vanessa Paradis had made sure that his son blowing his candles as it should be : “It was pretty darn good. We couldn’t do the races, or make a big feast and invite people, then it was made of gifts, we wrote a little song and it was awesomehad told the singer of 47 years during a stint in the show Dailyon the 22nd April. Good, it lacked a lot of people, but it was great.”

It was lacking perhaps in the world, but Johnny Depp, the famous father, was of the party. The american actor had made a stop in the capital before returning to his hamlet of Plan-de-la-Tour in the Var, where he was then confined.

