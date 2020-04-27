“Limitless” : Chris Hemsworth comes to the aid of science for the National Geographic

(Relaxnews) – Known to embody Thor in the film world Marvel, the australian actor will take part in a new documentary series in which he will test the limits of the human body and will explore scientific advances in anti-aging. For the moment, National Geographic channel has not communicated a release date.

In “Limitless”, Chris Hemsworth will have to face six challenges are extraordinary for showing the capabilities of the body and the spirit, and at any age despite the effects of aging. “To sum it up, I was convinced to be the guinea pig of a series of physical and psychological challenges made in several different countries, all of that, for the advancement of science. The goal is to find new ideas and keep the public informed of the latest scientific advances. Filming begins soon… So, wish me good luck !”, says the actor in the press release. The interpreter of Thor will meet with experts in the research of longevity, and will test different ways supposed to control the damage caused at the time.

Six challenges

The series should be comprised of six episodes, each will discuss a specific method : revitalize the damaged cells, to enhance our physical strength, become more resilient, to submit our body to challenges, optimize our memory, and accept to be mortal, shows in detail the press release. “Limitless” will physical tricks available at any age to address the ageing.

Produced by Protozoa and Nutopia for National Geographic, the series was created by Jane Root, and Darren Aronofsky, to whom we owe the production of the documentary series “One Strange Rock’, already aired on National Geographic.

Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role of Thor in the films of the Marvel universe, has never hidden his love of the sport, regularly showing his workouts spectacular on his account Instagram. The australian actor, who has also mobilized against the roaring fires in Australia, has recently launched a sports application called Core, through which he advocates a more healthy life, and relief of physical exercises to do to stay in shape.