Linda Evangelista turns her back on ex-husband Gerald Marie in allegations of abuse

Gerald Marie, former president of Elite Model Management’s European division, is currently under investigation in France after several women accused him of misconduct and rape, and Evangelista sided with the alleged victims.

“During my relationship with Gerald Marie, I did not know about these sexual accusations against him, so I was not able to help these women,” Evangelista, who was married to Marie from 1987 to 1993, told The Guardian in a new interview.

Listening to them now, and based on my own experiences, I think they are telling the truth. It breaks my heart because these are wounds that may never heal, and I admire her courage and strength to speak out today.

Marie has denied all the charges against her and “intends to actively participate in the manifestation of the truth in the framework of the open criminal investigation,” according to her lawyers.