[L’industrie c’est fou] Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga, Elton John… An AI reinterprets the classics

The summer of 2020 there will be no music festivals in France. With the banning of large gatherings, the organizers are digging the head to invent new digital formats. It is good, the artificial intelligence makes huge strides in music. The laboratory OpenAI has presented his new project on the 30th of April : Jukebox.

Composing music with algorithms : many researchers have risen to the challenge with more or less success. Huawei has offered a conclusion to the unfinished symphony of Schubert and the singer of japanese virtual AI gave a concert in France. The works of OpenAI is now capturing the attention. This “for-profit limited”, co-founded by Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX), is one of the most famous in the field of artificial intelligence.

An AI fed with 1.2 million songs

On his website, OpenAI exposes a strange playlist of over 7,000 songs and strange experiences : the song “Come on Eileen” of Dexy”s Midnight Runners sung by a fake Elvis Presley, “Tiny Dancer” recomposed by Elton John and “No Way” re-written by Lady Gaga… if you are a fan of pop, country or rock, you can find your favorite songs in a new genre on this platform. The result is often a weirdo, but the capacity of the IA to re-appropriate the artist’s style remains impressive.

To develop this Jukebox, OpenAI has fed its artificial intelligence, with 1.2 million of songs : the AI has also taken cognizance of the metadata related to the lyrics, to the artist, the music genre, the year of the song or the general mood of the piece.

Several years of creation

To listen to these songs to the AI, the laboratory has in fact compressed the songs into three different levels : a level of ultra-compressed includes only information on the volume, the melody and the rhythm, while the other levels add more quality to the sound with for example additional details on the timbre of the voice. To interpret some of the songs, the Jukebox uses the same method in the opposite direction and produces a first version ultra-compressed of the song before you add details.

OpenAi is then subjected to several years of creating the Jukebox : continue a song after having listened to the first 12 seconds (see below) or play a song “the way” (see above).





The developers notice even a few flaws : the AI hardly reproduce the complex structures of the songs with, for example, a repetition of the choruses. The process also remains quite long : the software takes 9 hours to generate one minute of sound, which limits the interactive applications of this solution.