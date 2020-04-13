Lionel Messi responds to video of the child Arat Gym on Instagram

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona / 13.04.2020 09:09:11





Lionel Messi broke the social networks on Sunday after responding to the video Arat Gymthe popular boy iranian, had spent a chilean using his t-shirt Barcelona.

It was in Instagram where the argentine star was surprised to Arat while thanking the gesture that he had and told him good conditions.

“Thank You Arat!! I see a lot of class there, awesome! Hug!!”.

It is very unlikely that Messi interact, beyond the publications that are done in their social networks, however, Arat so impressed with his skills and won the grand gesture that to many is the best player in the world.

WHO IS ARAT GYM?

The real name of the guy is Arat Hosseinioriginally from Iran, and that has caused a sensation over the last few months both in Instagram as in Twitter for his videos, where he boasts his skills in sports, extreme activities and their small muscles, despite his young age.

Internet users have baptized as ‘The Child Spider-Man’and is that your agility is impressive. His favorite sport is soccer, but also has been hypothesized to be very good in disciplines such as Basketball or Taekwondo.

In addition to its peculiar ability to climb walls, jump over obstacles and run circuits in record times.