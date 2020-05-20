Lionel Richie and Katy Perry singing We Are the World

Thirty-five years after the release of We Are the World, Lionel Richie joined Katy Perryat Luke Bryan and the finalists ofAmerican Idol 2020 to interpret this famous song in the final of the popular show, which was held this weekend. This unique performance was dedicated to all families in the world affected by the pandemic COVID-19.

Written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson in 1985, the original version of We Are the World had raised more than $ 63 million to fight famine in Africa. This mega-successful recipient of the Grammy Award for Song of the year was interpreted by some forty artists gathered under the name USA for Africa. A second version was recorded in 2010, to raise funds for the victims of the earthquake in Haiti.

70-year-old, Lionel Richie plans to record a new version of We Are the World in order to raise funds for the fight against the sars coronavirus.