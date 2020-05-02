Lionsgate look back its release schedule to come

As virtually everyone in the world, Lionsgate has been forced to rethink its schedule of releases to come to the United States.

In addition to setting five new release dates and delay the launch of its three big bets for this summer 2020, the company has also announced that its big bet for the summer of 2021, the fourth installment of the franchise “John Wick”, will now be the summer of 2022.

“Antebellum“

– Initially planned for 24 April, the film will be released finally in cinemas in the United States on August 21, 2020. With Janelle Mone, also the protagonist of the second season on Amazon, “Homecoming”, the film will reach the cinemas in spain-DeAPlaneta.

“Fatal“

– Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy play in this thriller with suspense that Lionsgate will release in the United States on October 30, 2020.

“Travellers“

– Neil Burger (‘The Illusionist’, ‘Limitless’) wrote and directed this tale space with Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead or Colin Farrell, which will be released in the United States for the bridge of Thanksgiving, next to November 25, 2020.

“The asset“

– In the new film by the always solvent and Martin Campbell (‘Casino Royale’, ‘Green Lantern’), Michael Keaton, and Maggie Q, embody two assassins must join forces to clarify the murder of Samuel L. Jackson, a friend of the former and mentor to the second. On the 23rd of April 2021, its first in theaters in north america.

“Spiral: saw“

– Initially scheduled for may 15, 2020, the new episode of ‘Saw’ sponsored by Chris Rock will be released finally in cinemas in the United States a year later, on may 21, 2021. The day of the announcement of the premiere of ‘John Wick: ‘Chapter 4’ (or for which the ‘Matrix 4’ is announced yet …). In Spain reach DeAPlaneta

“Barb and Star are going to Vista Del Mar“

– Originally scheduled for July 31, 2020, the new comedy “from the creators of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’”, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, will be finally shown in cinemas in the United States a year later, the 16. July 2021. DeAPlaneta will be its distributor in Spanish.

“The bodyguard of the wife of Hitman“

– Originally scheduled for August 28, 2020, the suite of “ The Other Bodyguard, ” again with Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel – I’m Everywhere – Jackson will be finally shown in cinemas in the United States a year later, on 20 August 2021. Vrtice Cinema replaces Warner Bros. as the distributor of the film in our country.

“Underdog american: the story of Kurt Warner“

– Drama sports-style christian on the figure of the famous quarterback of the Rams of St. Louis between 1998 and 2003, Kurt Warner. Directed by the brothers Erwin (‘My Father’s Song’, ‘I Still Believe’), the film will be released in theaters in North America on December 10, 2021.

“John Wick: Chapter 4“

– This should be the last installment of the franchise with Keanu Reeves, at least, with Keanu Reeves himself as the protagonist, will finally be published on may 27, 2022 … a year after it was originally announced, and Also, a year after ‘the Matrix 4’ with Keanu Reeves that she will no longer have to deal with. And it is that the Warner Bros. was half rolled, forcing them to delay the filming of the Lionsgate (which in Spain will distribute to new eONe Films).

Finally, mention that in the official press release issued by Lionsgate, the company does not mention of films like ‘Mom loves you“ the renewal of Aneesh Chaganty (” Searching “) which should be released in the United States on the 8th of may next, or”The nest‘ the new film by Sean Durkin (‘ Martha Marcy May Marlene ‘) which starred Jude Law and Carrie Coon, we both understand that at this time there is no release date.

North american society does not mention either “Chaos walking‘, thriller, post-apocalyptic directed by Doug Liman, based on the novel of the same title, written by Patrick Ness, with Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, David Oyelowo, Mads Mikkelsen or Nick Jonas, among others.

Initially dated march 1, 2019, the film is expected to release in theaters in the United States on January 22, 2021. It is assumed, although not mentioned in the statement of the company attached to its production a very problematic, they suspect that this may be not so in the end …