Lionsgate moves the Antebellum Janelle Monae in August and the spiral of Saw Reboot of Chris Rock in 2021

Variety reports that Lionsgate will release “The bodyguard of the wife of a Hitman” August 20, 2021 and Keanu Reeves” “John Wick: Chapter 4” in 2022 in the context of a massive overhaul of its next slate.

The studio announced Friday that it had also settled its re – “Saw” “Spiral,” with Chris Rock and Jackson for the may 21, 2021 – one year after the date of initial opening. He had already reprogrammed a horror movie “Antebellum” with Janelle Monae, to the 21st of August.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” open more than a year to the date of initial opening of the may 21, 2021 – a date that Lionsgate has announced last year following the strong opening of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabeluum”.

“The bodyguard of the wife of a Hitman” has also been dropped a year. The suite was originally scheduled to open this summer on August 28, 2020. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

Lionsgate has become the latest studio to adjust its programme in the wake of the pandemic coronavirus, which has made it so that Hollywood tries to adapt to the scenario according to which the north american films will not resume its full before mid-summer at the earliest. The release by Warner Bros of the “Tenet” of Christopher Nolan seems to be the first major title at this stage with an opening on July 17, followed by “Mulan,” Disney on the 24th of July.

“Antebellum” seems to be the first title from Lionsgate to return. The studio has two other titles planned for this year – the thriller Deon Taylor “Fatal” on 30 October, and the “Voyagers” of science-fiction from Neil Burger with Tye Sheridan and Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead on 25 November.

“The asset” a movie of the assassin with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” with Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”, has been set at December 10, 2021.