Lisa Kudrow admits that Friends would be ` completely different ” in 2020

The “friends” would be “completely different” if they were created in 2020, admits Lisa Kudrow.

The actress, 56-year-old has played the role of Phoebe Buffay in the nbc sitcom’s iconic – which lasted from 1994 to 2004 – but Lisa admits that the show is no longer considered to be as “progressive” as it once was.

When asked what it would be like a sitcom-type “friends” in 2020, she explained: “well, this would not be a distribution entirely white, that’s for sure.

“I don’t know what else, but, for me, this should be viewed as a time capsule, not for what they have done wrong.

“Moreover, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife has discovered that she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together?

“We also had the surrogacy. It was, at the time, progressive.”

The distribution star of the series – which also includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – meets all for a special documentary about the sitcom.

And Lisa has teased the details of the special meeting, which is expected to be aired on HBO.

The actress told the Sunday Times: “No public has seen them together since the end of the show.

“We will remember, talk about what was happening in the scenes. It is not we who play our characters. This is not an episode. This is not scripted. It is six of us who meet for the first time since I don’t know how long.”

“I’m really looking forward to do it, because I think I remember things, but then I talk to Matt or Jennifer, and they remember everything. It is really fun.”

During this time, Lisa has also confessed that his career after “ friends ” did not entirely go as planned.

She shared: “When we finished with ‘Friends’, I thought: ‘I will do just independent films. This will be satisfactory – this is what I will do!’ But independent films have gone … “

