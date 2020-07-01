Lisa Kudrow, Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitz : these 11 international stars have fallen under the charm of a celebrity in france : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

French celebrities always make their small effect in Hollywood. With her adorable accent and her elegance “French”rotate the head of the international stars, many of which have succumbed to the charm of harmful algal blooms. Among them is Kylie Minogue, who has fallen for Olivier Martinez in 2003. The singer is australian and the actor, 54 years of age they were together for four years. A couple of years after their split, the actor has started a beautiful story with the american actress Halle Berry, who broke up in the year 2016, after two years of marriage.

The French have the rating !

Christina Milian has also fell by a frenchy. The American of 38 years, fell in love with his partner of M. Pokora during the summer of 2017. Since its meeting in Saint-Tropez, the two stars did leave more and they became parents of a small and adorable child named Isaiah, the 20 of January of 2020. A beautiful story that is reminiscent of another star : Natalie Portman, who has also fallen under the spell of a dancer, frenchman Benjamin Millepied. It is not the only one who has chosen to build her family life : Lisa Kudrow, the famous interpreter of Phoebe Buffay in the series Friends, he is married since the year 1995 with the advertiser French, Michel Stern. Impossible to forget also the couple Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. Married since 1999 to 2013, which gave birth to two very beautiful young daughters, Deva and Leonie.

Before entering into a relationship with Marion Cotillard, Guillaume Canet has managed to seduce the actress of German-american Diane Kruger, with whom he remained married for 5 years in the decade of the 90’s. And even the sublime Eva Longoria has succumbed to the charm of frenchy when she met Tony Parker !

The French are not left out

The foreign love the French charm, but the reverse is also true. The evidence, with Sean Connery, married since 1995 with an artist-French artist called Micheline Roquebrune, Johnny Depp and Lenny Kravitz, both of whom have lived with the beautiful Vanessa Paradis, or Scottish-born Ewan McGregor, who has spent over 20 years with Eve Mavrakis, a production designer French.

