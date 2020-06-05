Lisa Kudrow : why the actress is prohibited to fall in love with her husband during their meeting

Married for twenty-five years ago, Lisa Kudrow is very discreet when it comes to his private life. In an interview with the magazine Public, the former star of the series Friends is yet left to go to some confidences about her husband, Michel Stern.

Salma Hayek, Natalie Portman, Mary-Kate Olsen, Madonna, Eva Longoria… there are Many american stars to be out with the frenchies ! If Lisa Kudrow became a star worldwide known thanks to his role in the series Friendslittle know, however, that she too has fallen for a French ! In fact, the actress is very discreet when it comes to his private life. For over thirty years, the pretty blonde is the companion of the advertising French Michel Stern. After being married 27 may 1995, the duo has had a child : Julian Murray, born may 7, 1998.

In an interview granted to Publicthe unforgettable Phoebe Buffay in the series Friends has agreed to give on his marriage, and reveal how she had met the man who made her heart beating : “The first time I saw it, it was in the 80’s. He went out with my roommate. I found it very attractive, brilliant. But it was taken and I didn’t want to flirt with the guy of my girlfriend ! I avoided them for fear that others notice my attraction.“Fortunately, the situation has changed, and the duo was able to begin a love story : “A few years later, to the birthday of this girl I could not see, I recroisé Michel, who had become its example, The beginning of a love story…“The secret of a story that lasts ? “Not to encroach on the independence of the other ! To have things to his tell, it is healthy to live without being glued.“

“My husband is very French”

If Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern live in the United States, the actress of 56 years was also entrusted their son, Julian, was high with values of French and american. However, it is with a sense of humor that the movie star has revealed that her husband was a stickler on manners : “My husband is very French. When I pronounce the first name of Julian to the us, I resumed : ‘It is JUlian, not JOUlian !’ Another thing : with him, we must keep good manners. Do not put elbows on the table, do not cut the pasta with a knife, avoid saucer dinner plate or make a noise while drinking soup !“

