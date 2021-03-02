List of all the winners of The Golden Globes 2021

The 2021 Golden Globes ceremony features the presentation of the famous actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and after a long-awaited night, we will announce the full list of award winners.
The 78th golden globe installment for the best of film and television is underway and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are giving it the comic touch of the night, as expected.
In a new edition which has been marked by the health contingency, unfortunately, celebrities have not been able to gather in a single venue, so they have had to be side-by-sided from various venues for the ceremony.
It is worth mentioning that the Golden Globes are one of the most important recognitions of film and television, so it is an angular part of the awards season, which concludes with the Oscars.
At least during a moment of the ceremony, there were some technical problems because since all transmission was made life, with several satellite links at the same time, the planning was noted at the level of the magnitude of the event.
And it was precisely in the first statuette awarded when actress Laura Dern introduced the category to Best Supporting Actor, where Daniel Kaluuya was victorious for “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
The truth is that the feeling was to be at home with the same celebrities, since you could even get to know a little about their homes and, as in the case of Catherine O’Hara or Mark Ruffalo, they counted on their partners next door when they were named winners, which brought an extra emotion to the winner.
Below we share what were the nominees and of course, the winners of this edition of the awards:
Best Dramatic Film
- “The Father”
- “Mank”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Actress in a Drama
- Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Best Actor in a Drama
- Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
- Gary Oldman, “Mank”
- Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
Best Musical Movie or Comedy
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- “Nice stay”
- “Music”
- “Palm Springs”
- “The Prom”
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Kate Hudson, “Music”
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
- Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
- Baron Cohen, , “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
- Dev Patel, “David Copperfield”
- Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
- James Corden, “The Prom”
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
- Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Winner)
- Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
- Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Best Foreign Language Film
- “Another Round” (Denmark)
- “La llorona” (France/Guatemala)
- “The Life Ahead” (Italy)
- “Minari” (United States)
- “Two of Us” (United States/France)
Best Director
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
- David Fincher, “Mank”
- Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Screenplay
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
- Jack Fincher, “Mank”
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Winner)
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father”
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Animated Film
- “The Croods: A New Age”
- “Onward”
- “Over the Moon”
- “Soul” (Winner)
- “Wolfwalkers”
Best soundtrack
- Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
- Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”
- James Newton Howard, “News of the World”
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”
Best Original Song
- “Fight for You” by “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Hear My Voice” by “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Is Si (Seen)” by “The Life Ahead” (Winner)
- “Speak Now” by “One Night in Miami”
- “Tigress & Tweed” by “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Drama Series
- “The Crown”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Ozark”
- “Nice stay”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Jodie Eat, “Killing Eve”
- Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Winner)
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Al Pacino, “Hunters”
- Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Best Comedy or Musical Series
- “Schitts Creek”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “The Great”
- “Ted Lasso”
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
- Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Winner)
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
- Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
- “Normal People”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “Small Axe”
- “The Undoing”
- “Unorthodox”
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
- Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
- Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”
- Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
- Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”
- Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”
- Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
- Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
- Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (Winner)
Best Supporting Actress on Television
- Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”
Best Supporting Actor on Television
- John Boyega, “Small Axe” (Winner)
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
- Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
- Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”