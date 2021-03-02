List of all the winners of The Golden Globes 2021

The 2021 Golden Globes ceremony features the presentation of the famous actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and after a long-awaited night, we will announce the full list of award winners.

The 78th golden globe installment for the best of film and television is underway and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are giving it the comic touch of the night, as expected.

In a new edition which has been marked by the health contingency, unfortunately, celebrities have not been able to gather in a single venue, so they have had to be side-by-sided from various venues for the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that the Golden Globes are one of the most important recognitions of film and television, so it is an angular part of the awards season, which concludes with the Oscars.

At least during a moment of the ceremony, there were some technical problems because since all transmission was made life, with several satellite links at the same time, the planning was noted at the level of the magnitude of the event.

And it was precisely in the first statuette awarded when actress Laura Dern introduced the category to Best Supporting Actor, where Daniel Kaluuya was victorious for “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

The truth is that the feeling was to be at home with the same celebrities, since you could even get to know a little about their homes and, as in the case of Catherine O’Hara or Mark Ruffalo, they counted on their partners next door when they were named winners, which brought an extra emotion to the winner.

Below we share what were the nominees and of course, the winners of this edition of the awards: