Listen to episode 1 of radio Young Money Lil Wayne

We have already OVO Sound Radio of Drake and Queen Radio Nicki Minaj on Apple Music, and now it is time for the boss himself to take on the waves. This evening, Lil Wayne launched Young Money Radio on Beats 1, where he plans to talk about sports, music, comedy and everything else with some of the other heavyweights in the industry like him, as well as with other influential individuals.

One of the first guests of the show were the mayor of the hometown of Wayne in New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell. This is a guest interesting and unique with which to launch the show, but it makes sense because of how much Wayne cares for his hometown community.

Another guest who joined Wayne in the episode maiden is the legend of the NFL and MLB, Deion Sanders. Wayne joined the charity of the NFL Draft-A-Thon last night to share his enthusiasm for Sanders to join him in the first episode, and recounted how he grew up loving to play with the legend of the Green Bay Packers Brett Favre on Madden after the victory of the Packers in the Super Bowl in New Orleans in 1997.

Wayne has also met Jedrick Wills, who was the choice of no. 10 to the draft of the NFL by 2020. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

You can listen to the broadcast full of Young Money Radio on Apple Music here.