Listen to RFM and attend his last show in Las Vegas !

After having been preceded byElvis, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Jennifer Lopez, the Backstreet Boys and Celine Dionthe dream of Lady Gaga is finally being realized. Very honored to be a part of a series of celebrities, one of the artists best-sold of all time creates a show that, even for Las Vegas, is unique. Even if you are without a doubt accustomed to the talent fantastic Lady Gagaher passion , enthusiasm and creativity allow her to design a series of shows that will exceed all expectations !

RFM offers this week, an exceptional gift ! Between 10 and 28 February, listen to RFM and attend the show’s final LADY GAGA in LAS VEGAS, may 16, after more than a year of residence ! You have booked transportation, 3 nights hotel + tickets to the show !

To participate, nothing more simple ! Listen to RFM and send the code LASVEGAS at 7 39 16 (2x75cts + cost of the sms) as soon as you hear one of his titles. The name of the winner will be drawn on Friday the 28th of February, in the 16/20 hosted by Pat Angeli and Marie-Pierre Schembri.

See the rules of the Game Lady Gaga in Las Vegas