Listen to the cover of Radiohead’s Creep by G-Eazy and Ashley Benson

Ashley Bensoncan add singer to his RESUME!!!

the Pretty little liars alum is teamed with G-Eazycover Radiohead‘Creep’, marking his first adventure in the music industry. Putting their own spin on the rock song to success by remixing his own pace classic, the duo has sung the verses, giving the soprano haunting of Ashley a chance to shine. Then, they gathered to sing in the chorus: “But I’m a creep / I’m a weirdo / what am I doing here? I’m not at my place here.”

Delighted to see Ashley on the track, fans were quick to give their approval to the song. “I didn’t know that Ash Benson could sing,” wrote a fan. Another intervened, saying: “I see Ashley Benson in the title and I like it instantly.” Love to see the two stars meet, another wrote: “Gerald is obviously my favorite and Ashley is literally my twin birthday, the most wicked, this is one of my favorite songs and I’ll cry with excitement. It is so beautiful. “