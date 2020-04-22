Listen to the cover of Radiohead’s Creep by G-Eazy and Ashley Benson

Ashley Bensoncan add singer to his RESUME!!!
the Pretty little liars alum is teamed with G-Eazycover Radiohead‘Creep’, marking his first adventure in the music industry. Putting their own spin on the rock song to success by remixing his own pace classic, the duo has sung the verses, giving the soprano haunting of Ashley a chance to shine. Then, they gathered to sing in the chorus: “But I’m a creep / I’m a weirdo / what am I doing here? I’m not at my place here.”
Delighted to see Ashley on the track, fans were quick to give their approval to the song. “I didn’t know that Ash Benson could sing,” wrote a fan. Another intervened, saying: “I see Ashley Benson in the title and I like it instantly.” Love to see the two stars meet, another wrote: “Gerald is obviously my favorite and Ashley is literally my twin birthday, the most wicked, this is one of my favorite songs and I’ll cry with excitement. It is so beautiful. “
Like Ashley, his girlfriend Cara Delevingne also showed his chops singing in the past. In 2017, the british model was featured on the soundtrack of his film Valerian and the city of a thousand planets on the song “I Feel Everything”, who presented his powerful voice.
Talk to Usa today at the time, she shared that seeing his name on the soundtrack, which also offered iconic artists David Bowie and Bob Marley and the Wailerswas a real moment of toe-in.
“There are no words to describe what I felt when I saw this vinyl”, she said to the publication. “Between these two names, I don’t even think that this is real,” adding that the song was inspired by the feeling of “when you fall in love, everything is raw and you feel everything for the first time … We all need love, and love will save the situation. “
Cara has also lent his voice to his campaign Burberry 2018, where she sang “maybe it’s because I’m a Londoner”. With a montage of snapshots and videos of the Looking for alaska star galantant around London, we hear it sing in the air classic so that it makes the promotion of the famous british brand Her Eau de Parfum.