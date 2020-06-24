Listening to : the Ark and Rosalia duo of reggaeton on the single “KLK”

The a venezuelan producer Arca and the Spanish singer Rosalia combine for one of the collaborations more interesting

Nothing could stop it. A week ago, the producer and songwriter venezuelan Arca has shared the song” Whippersnapper “instead of a teasing Kick meher highly anticipated next album. This time, after having announced the day of yesterday in Instagram Livethe collaborator of Björk and Kanye West is collaborating with superstar Spanish Rosalía the weather of a powerful piece driven by a rhythm of reggaeton mutant.

Kick methe album with the Ark, will be released June 26 on XL Recordings.