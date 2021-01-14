LITTLE MIX ARE READY TO RELEASE NEW MUSIC AS A TRIO

The news of Jesy Nelson’s departure was a blow to all Little Mix fans, but with the start of 2021 it’s time to think about the future and that of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards has in store big things.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Leigh-Anne made it known that Little Mix is working on new music, the first made as a trio. “We are working on something electrifying coming out this spring and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” he told UK magazine.

Little Mix’s latest studio album released shortly before Jesy’s release is “Confetti”, released on November 6, 2020. The girl band’s new single is “Sweet Melody”, currently at number one on the UK charts. A very important milestone for them, the first achieved as a trio.

Sweet Melody is NUMBER ONE 🔥🔥🔥

Thank you everyone who’s supported the song this week 🖤. WE LOVE YOU ALL 🎉 xx pic.twitter.com/3tyTSOQ2SK — Little Mix (@LittleMix) January 8, 2021

The news of Jesy Nelson’s departure after 9 years in Little Mix was made official on December 14th.

To announce it was herself through a long letter published via social media, in which she writes that being in a band was having ” a cost on my mental health “ and that she found ” the constant pressure and keeping expectations very hard “.