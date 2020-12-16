CELEBRITIES

LITTLE MIX: MESSAGES FROM FANS AFTER JESY NELSON LEFT

Posted on

The news that Little Mix fans never wanted to receive came on the evening of Monday 14 December:  Jesy Nelson has decided to leave the group after 9 years.

To announce it was herself through a long letter published via social media, in which she writes that being in a band was having ” a cost on my mental health “  and that she finds ” the constant pressure and keeping expectations very hard “.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jesynelson

For the Mixers, it was a big blow! The Little Mix fandom gathered on Twitter, where they expressed their full support for Jesy and the remaining  Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Here are some of the touching messages we’ve collected:

