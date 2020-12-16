LITTLE MIX: MESSAGES FROM FANS AFTER JESY NELSON LEFT

The news that Little Mix fans never wanted to receive came on the evening of Monday 14 December: Jesy Nelson has decided to leave the group after 9 years.
To announce it was herself through a long letter published via social media, in which she writes that being in a band was having ” a cost on my mental health “ and that she finds ” the constant pressure and keeping expectations very hard “.
For the Mixers, it was a big blow! The Little Mix fandom gathered on Twitter, where they expressed their full support for Jesy and the remaining Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
Here are some of the touching messages we’ve collected:
non posso reggere tutto questo…Jesy resterai sempre una delle persone che mi ha reso felice in tutta la mia vita, love you💘 #LittleMix #JesyNelson #jesy pic.twitter.com/lnSGofUYwf
— mrs evans;)mrs salvatore too (@emma_baglivo) December 14, 2020
Il mio cuore è spezzato, ma merita il mondo, spero si riprenda al più presto e continui a fare quello che è meglio per lei.💔 #JesyNelson pic.twitter.com/30fDiV00CQ
— noemi.tommo (@noemitommoo) December 14, 2020
Io non riesco ad ascoltare The Cure da adesso, io quella canzone la collegheró sempre a loro abbracciate a Milano che piangono insieme #JesyNelson #littlemix pic.twitter.com/COoPacQqyC
— M ⚡️ (@teeaahtee) December 14, 2020