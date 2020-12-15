CELEBRITIES

LITTLE PRINCES GEORGE, CHARLOTTE AND LOUIS FOR THE FIRST TIME ON A RED CARPET

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have walked their first red carpet!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their three children to see the Pantoland Christmas performance at the Palladium Theater in London, in a rerun held to honor those working on the front lines of the health emergency.

The eldest son George, 7, in a striped T-shirt, Charlotte, 5, in a checked dress, and Louis, 2, in a blue jacket, walked across the red carpet with mom and dad, before sitting down together on a private stage.

Last week, Prince William revealed that they are still thinking about how to organize for Christmas after it was announced that the traditional celebrations at Sandringham will not take place for the first time in more than 30 years.

Meanwhile, the maternal grandmother of the Royal Babies, Carole Middleton, had said that the princes would have helped her decorate the Christmas tree by connecting through a video call.

