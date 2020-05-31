Little Shop of Horrors: Billy Porter teases her version of Audrey II

–

Can you imagine a better casting for the role of Audrey II in the next Little shop of horrors movie Billy Porter? I certainly can’t, and I say in the clip above for an upcoming episode of Collider Connected. To celebrate the FX series Poses – a must-see if you haven’t already seen – Wear has been generous enough to take a moment to talk about some upcoming projects and this, of course, includes Greg BerlantiOn Little Shop of Horrors.

It all started with the Roger Cormanlong film made in 1960 which then inspired the music scene is extremely popular 80s, which was later adapted in the film of 1986 with Rick Moranis as Seymour, Ellen Greene like Audrey, Steve Martin as Dr. Scrivello and, of course, Levi Stubbs expressing the plant of a giant man-eater, Audrey II. This is a vocal performance really iconic, then Porter of the bread on the board with this one, but he has a history with the material and certainly seems to want to go big with the role. Here’s what he said when he was asked how he addressed the room:

“It was one of the musicals of my generation, the 80’s, so I know the songs are my audition songs for years. And I was also in the test stimulus outside of the town before going to Broadway in 2002, and I have let myself go, so I’ve already played the voice of the plant. And I just approach it from the point of view of what it really is; it’s a bit like the story faustienne. It’s a bit like the history of the devil. Like, ” Sell me your soul and I will give you everything you want. “It is a wicked! And I don’t play villains very often, so get ready because it will be all. All of the things! I’m going to use all the different ranges of voice! ”

Our latest update on Little Shop of Horrors arrived in February when it was revealed that Chris Evans was in talks to take the role of dentist Orin Scrivello. It has also been reported previously that Taron Egerton was in negotiations to play Seymour and Scarlett Johansson used to encircle the role of Audrey to complete the main set.

It is Wearing on Little Shop of Horrors, but we have covered a lot more in the full episode of Collider Connected. You will need to wait until mid-June for this, but keep an eye on another short excerpt of the conversation about Poses and, in particular, how the star Mj Rodriguez still deserves more praise for his performance, which will happen soon in Collider!