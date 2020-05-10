“Little Women” : the trailer for the movie with Emma Watson and Timothy Chalamet is here

Everything you need to know about the film Little Women :

The cast

With such a cast, this adaptation of the great novel Louisa May Alcott could well be good. The prospect of seeing Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Saoirse Ronan (in the role of Jo) to play as the heroines of this family adventure that tells the story of a family who struggle in the Massachusetts of the war of Secession, is quite tempting. With Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Timothy Chalamet also to the poster, the young Greta Gerwigthe realization has set the bar very high, and we can’t wait to see the result. The release is scheduled for December 2019 in the United States, it will have to wait the following month for it to reach French cinemas.

The first images

© Sony Pictures Releasing France

The trailer for Little Women is here

Little Women, in cinemas January 8, 2020