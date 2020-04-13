¡Live! Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul, Day 2

Jonathan Borja became the first player to repeat in the chosen MX and came back to lose on behalf of the Blue Cross.

After succumbing in his presentation, the ecuadorian could not in front of the Atletico San Luiscontrolled by the defender John Gates, who won 2-0.

In a duel in which Jesus ‘ Crown was a figure for The Machinetwo plays to stopped ball were lethal to the cement of Borja.

Surely, for the next date, Santiago Gimenez or Lucas Passerini will be the representative of the Blue Crossbecause the south does not give one.

It was a boring first period, in which Borja showed no improvement and was saved from the constant onslaught of Portals, focused intently on the tv.

Jesus Corona came back to rescue the ecuadorian, who became the first player to repeat on this choose MX.

For the second mita, the duel did not change, with the potosinos dumps to the front. In full rally, the referee signaled a penalty in favor of Atletico, which seemed to open the cartons, but the defense failed to hit the shot, saved by Chuy.

Still the goal of digital stopped another auction potosino; however failed with a header from Matias Catalan. Subsequently, it marked the second and last both potosino

The Blue Cross was at the bottom of the choose MX, contrary to his present in the suspended Closing 2020.