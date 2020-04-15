live broadcasts and more of the killers, the national and other

With music fans responsible for their self-isolation and social distance, and stuck locations, the artists found creative ways to navigate through the epidemic of sars coronavirus and its profound impact on the entertainment industries. To help you keep track, Pitchfork brings together a daily list of streams of concerts, gatherings, digital, effort, community support, and other efforts undertaken by artists to support the well-being of each individual. Return to this page each day for new listings and recaps.

Monday 13 April 2020

Alexis Taylor: The singer of Hot Chip will broadcast a live performance on Instagram of The Blogotheque to 13 hours. Eastern in the framework of the series Stay Away Show of the store.

The National: The weekly event exciting of the group is back to 17 hours. Join us and plan to support the team on a tour of the group.

Boys Noize: From 20 pm Eastern, the German producer (and collaborator with cross-genres, Skrillex, Danny Brown, Chilly Gonzales, and others) should animate his set daily, that can go with the ambient sounds in the improvisation and more, on Twitch.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Jake Xerxes Fussell: The folk singer will release a set on the pages of Facebook and Instagram Duke Performance from his home in Durham, North Carolina.

Thursday 16 April 2020

Sound Mind: a concert to benefit mental health Covid-19: Artists include Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Foy Vance, the leader of Dispatch, Chad Urmston, Langhorne Slim, Jade Bird and Ballroom Thieves will be performing live from 20h to 23h. Is. Watch it on YouTube.

Friday 17 April 2020

“The life of the music”: LiveXLive Media and TikTok organize a livestream of 48 hours called “Music Lives”, as

Display panel

Remarks. More than 35 artists, including Swae Lee, Nas, Big Gigantic,

Anitta, Trippie Redd, 10K.Caash and Matoma will participate in the

event, which benefits the MusiCares COVID-19 Terrain

Fund.

“Music Lives” will be held from 17 to 19 April.

Saturday 18 April 2020

Bang Bang Con: In the aftermath of their dates carried over from the world tour Map of the Soul, BTS has organized a marathon concert live BTS for 2014 to 2017. The festival in eight sections, beginning at 23 hours. Eastern on Saturday, April 18, and returns at the same time on Sunday 19 April.

The killers: The group will do a live performance and respond to questions from fans on Twitter on Instagram for 15 hours. Is.

A world: at home together: This huge concert to encourage people to stay at home has several big names, including Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Burna Boy, and more. It starts at 20 h. Eastern, and the complete schedule is here.

Playlists

Carl Cox: The british producer of house and techno has launched a new playlist, updated weekly with the promise of “surprises” for the future. “I wanted to make this playlist for sharing all the incredible music that I get on a daily basis and really strengthen the community in this difficult period”, he said in a statement.

Drag City: The independent record label of Chicago has created a reading list “squeaky clean” called “Disinfecting Wipes” in the hope of allaying fears, and wiping the slate. He has also created a playlist of two hours of songs from the band Bitchin Bajas for yoga.

Hamilton Leithauser: Leithauser invites fans to his “quarantine”

hell”

and take suggestions for his reading list “detuned guitars”.

Jamie xx: The new reading list Jamie “Played By Jamie xx” presents songs that he “plays outside and in the house, new and old”. It encourages fans to directly support artists in the playlists.

Kevin Drew: Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene has created the playlist Calm Jams for the Times of Now. The first edition features his

works of atmosphere preferred.

The light in the registers of the attic: The label reissue Light in the Attic is the crowdsourcing for his new playlist Calm in the Attic: An

List of reading room for Stressful Times.

Matt Berninger: Matt Berninger of the National has launched the Social Distancing

Distortion

reading list to help people “stay in good health, in body and in spirit”.

Matty Healy: Matty Healy of the 1975 has a new playlist of isolation “At About 6-7”, which starts with “The First Big Weekend Arab Strap and featuring everyone from Frank Ocean and Radiohead to Rallizes Bare and Astrud Gilberto. He plans to keep the reading list up to date.

Indian neon: A new mix disco Italo by Alan Palomo has been carried out in order to raise funds for the relief of COVID-19 in Siracusa, Italy. Make a donation here.

Phoebe Bridgers: The singer-songwriter of The Stranger in the Alps has unveiled his cap to Bhad Bhabie with a playlist naughty of isolation, which plays on the phrase that has made Danielle Bregoli famous.

The domain of the Prince: A new playlist Prince organized by fans entitled “the Prince called Music Is Medicine”

arrived through his or her estate. “Prince has said,” Emotionally,

I stay focused on the music. It is the best drug in the world “,”

the estate wrote in a statement. “In this time of uncertainty, the fans

all over the world came together to help organize this

list of quarries the most uplifting, healing and

songs of well-being. ”

Rich Brian: Rich-Brian has created a playlist of self-isolation for HYPEBEAST.

It includes Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, JPEGMAFIA and

more.

Steve Gunn: The guitarist and songwriter has shared Inside Out, a play list with the music of Ennio Morricone, Psychic TV, Robert Wyatt, and many more.

100 gecs: The gecs join the game playlist. “Potions of the ear,” wrote the duo.

“Its idk music…… ”

.