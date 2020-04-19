LIVE – Coronavirus : 500.000 masks available in late April for the Parisians

ITALY

“The church of the cemetery of Bergamo empty. Finally. The mayor of this city in the north of Italy, has circulated Saturday on Twitter a picture of the place of worship, free of the coffins that he had sheltered during these weeks of a pandemic.

This image and this tweet to illustrate the pressure that relax on this country, which is out of the acute phase of this health crisis, of which the balance sheet is of 23,000 dead, more than half in the region of Bergamo, in Lombardy, in the north.

It was 40 days that no coffin had been installed in the church who, at the worst of the crisis, had hosted 140, according to the Italian agency AGI. Bergamo, operated by Giorgio Gori, a member of the democratic Party (centre), is considered in Italy as the city-martyrdom of the Covid-19.