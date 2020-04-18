LIVE – Coronavirus : Spain passes the 20,000 mark dead

DÉCONFINEMENT IN ITALY

Four sectors of production could reopen as early as the 27th of April in Italy, we are told ANSA. According to the Italian agency, it would be companies in the sectors of fashion, furniture, automotive, and construction sites.

Medical experts italians are also studying the possibility of a re-opening of restaurants, bars and parks, in compliance with the guidelines of social distancing, may 4, according to the news agency Ansa.

A possibility that has not yet confirmed the Italian government, which entrusts to study several hypotheses.