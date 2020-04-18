LIVE – Coronavirus : Spain passes the 20,000 mark dead

REDUCTION IN VAT FOR THE MASKS AND THE GEL

The national Assembly has voted a reduction of VAT from 20% to 5.5%, on the masks and the hydroalcoholic gel, in order to make them more accessible. The measure, adopted in the new draft of the finance law, has yet to be examined in the Senate on Tuesday.

The majority had initially planned to lower the VAT on the masks, recalling that the price of the hydroalcoholic gel were already framed to avoid excess. But after a series of proposals from all sides, and a suspension of the meeting, the government agreed to apply a reduced VAT rate to the hydroalcoholic gel.

Why not a VAT tax to zero? The rapporteur-general LREM Laurent Saint-Martin stated that a zero rate was a “risk” of legal vis-à-vis european legislation.