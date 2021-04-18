Live, goodbye to Philip of Edinburgh All the details!

From St George’s Chapel at Buckingham Palace, the funeral event was held to dismiss the remains of Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Duke Philip of Edinburgh who was dismissed on Saturday amid a solemn ceremony involving his family and 700 royal Marines.

It was in a “Land Rover”, the vehicle where the remains of Queen Elizabeth’s “consort” would be placed communicated from previous days this act, Philip of Edinburgh would be transferred to what would be his last abode in a chapel vault inside the grounds of St George’s Chapel were others who were members of the British family rest.

After a prelude in which moments of total silence were kept, the royal’s body was sustained by various marine elements and was placed in a unit with great sentimental value, a convertible hybrid car that he himself would help design with the future idea of this moment, transcended.

In the midst of the broadcast on the official royal channel, “The Royal Family”, on the Youtube platform, which broadcast live the solemn moment of the procession in which the wife of today f! nado, the British monarch, Elizabeth II, appeared aboard a black vehicle, an official Bentley with a lady-in-waiting.

It was a few moments when the cameras were focusing on her and where apparently the current Head of the Commonwealth of Nations would let out her feelings showing signs of sadness after firing the “only man in her life.”

The royal and her companion, carrying dark water covers, like the four children she fathered with her companion for 73 years, walk behind the body complying with the protocol designated for this moment.

In the foreground, you can see the faces of the four descendants of the royal couple, Prince Charles of Wales, (firstborn and future heir to the British crown) Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Edward, Duke of Wessex.

Behind the four, the grandchildren of the British couple, Prince William and Peter Philips (Son of Princess Anne) and almost on par, Prince Harry, marched along with other members of the family.

All dressed in black as a measure recently taken by the monarch herself to avoid further making differences with her grandson the Duke of Sussex, whom she withdrew all titles after separating from the monarchy, making it impossible for her to wear some of the official costumes.

At one point, the body of the born “Prince of Greece and Denmark” on June 10, 1921, reached the place where he would rest in a boveda of the Chapel where at some point he met, the remains of his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, were sheltered before being transferred to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.

Coated with official banners in addition to a naval cap, a large arrangement of white flowers, in addition to other insignia, the ancient 30-year-old coffin made of oak and lead to better preserve the body of prince “consort”, was entered upon arrival at St. George’s Chapel, where the Dean of Windsor, the Archbishop of Canterbury would give the blessing to the body of the man who was “pillar” for the life and reign of Elizabeth Marie.

Inside the chapel, Queen Elizabeth, wives and grandchildren of the royal, who presided over different foundations awaited the entry of the fun3bre box with other of the nearest members, wearing black attire and guarding the health measures imposed by the British government.

Part of the procession was accompanied by sounds of small cannons, coupled with the hymns heard in the background which was selected by the Duke of Edinburgh himself, who, well in advance, would have prepared some of the details at this time, as he became known.

Among his requests, the “Count of Merioneth” and Baron of Greenwich” would also request a military-style ceremony without the major acts that accompany royalty in such eventualities to a large extent, sticking to restrictions by the health crisis.

It should be remembered that the bodyguard in the “boveda” was one of the moments that was not shown by being limited to the strict int! mity of the family, so in the end, only the sound of the Scottish bagpipes can be heard.

The Duke of Edinburgh departed at the age of 99 while recovering from his home after undergoing complex surgery to treat a “pre-existing heart condition” at Bartholomew’s Hospital where he was involved, a place highly prestigious for specializing in such conditions, according to past official reports that were broadcast during the month of February.-

In the early hours of last Friday, April 09, it came to light that the oldest member of the British Family departed in the midst of a “peaceful break” after a statement from Buckingham Palace, one of Queen Elizabeth’s official residences, now 94.

On 10 June, Philip of Edinburgh would have celebrated its 100th anniversary, for which it spread. he did not want to star in any kind of celebration despite the plans that the British Family prepared to honor his long life, discreetly and soberly departed the duke finally departed for eternal rest.