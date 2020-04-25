Live Social Networks : Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to deliver a good performance (VIDEO)

The spread of the Coronavirus that resulted in the confinement of hundreds of millions of people throughout the globe. A situation almost new, and immediately put the music world to the judgment. Cancellation of concerts, albums pushed back… nothing happening comm planned ! At least, it was before that some artists have the good idea to entertain their audience directly from them. This is particularly the case of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes who left to go to multiple interpretations of their songs, the most famous at a concert live from Instagram. A benefit of twenty minutes, carried out directly from a garden very trees in which they will be able to hear the titles Havana, Lost in Japan as well as their famous duo Señorita. The two artists as a couple have also seized the moment to interpret Kiss Me Ed Sheeran. A beautiful moment to see (or see again) below.