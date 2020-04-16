Live Social Networks : Camila Cabello takes the title Listen of Beyoncé (VIDEO)

The spread of the Coronavirus that resulted in the confinement of hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A situation almost new, and immediately put the music world to the judgment. Cancellation of concerts, projects deferred, album pushed back… nothing happens ! At least, it was before that some artists have the good idea to entertain their audience directly from them. This is particularly the case for Camila Cabello who has delivered a preview of the title Listen from Beyoncé in her story Instagram. After being produced at the sides of his sweetheart, Shawn Mendes, the young artist of cuban origin was filmed directly from his bathroom (you can see the shower in the background of the video) where his voice had to sound well. In this excerpt, which lasts just a few seconds, the young woman is alone, and interprets the famous song of Beyoncé : Listen. We let you watch this time :

Take a look at other Live Social Networks :

Live Social Networks : Watch all the performances from Mariah Carey (VIDEO)

Live Social Networks : Christine and The Queens reprend Blinding Lights of The Weeknd (VIDEO)

Live Social Networks : Robbie Williams offers a session of karaoke to its fans (VIDEO)

