LIVE – Trump : it’s time to “reboot America”

More than 2 million cases in the world
More than two million cases of the coronavirus have been officially reported
in the world, with over 131,000 deaths, according to a count taken by the AFP
Wednesday evening from official sources. The United States pay the most
heavy tollwith 28.326 death for more than 637.000 case. Then come
Italy (with 21.645 dead), Spain (18.579), France (17.167) and the United Kingdom
(12.868).
WHO: the decision of Trump challenged
Several countries and organizations have expressed regret at the
decision of Donald Trump to suspend the u.s. contribution to
the world health Organization (WHO), that the president accuses of
committed numerous “errors” on the coronavirus
and being too close to China. In spite of this decision, which comes in addition to other
tensions, the United States and China pledged Wednesday to cooperate in order to
fighting the coronavirus.
The debt of poor countries suspended
To help the poorest countries in the face of the
pandemic, the G20 countries have decided to suspend for a year the repayments
of their debt.
Restrictions reduced in some countries
Germany and Lithuania will reopen some stores ;
in Denmark, schools have re-opened in half of the communes after a month
closing ; Finland up roadblocks around Helsinki and
its region ; in India, a part of the population will be able to resume the
work the next week.
Record of deaths in the United States
The United States recorded a new dark record with nearly 2600 people dead the coronavirus in 24 hours, the heaviest balance sheet daily identified by a country. Donald Trump also presented on Thursday a roadmap on the “re-opening of the economy”.
In France, premiums for carers
In France, 8.7 million people are currently
the part-time unemployment. The government presented Wednesday a contingency plan
110 billion euros, to “strengthen significantly” devices “support to the economic emergency”. It has also
announced premiums for the carers and help for the households the most
disadvantaged.
Still on the economic front, the group Amazon will close
the French sites of this Thursday, the 20th of April, after a judicial decision
the instructions to limit his activity of shipping in expectation of a
assessment of risks in the face of coronavirus.
Finally, the sports, the Tour de France has been shifted, with a departure on the 29th of August
Nice and arrived on 20 September in Paris.
