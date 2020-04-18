LIVE – Trump : it’s time to “reboot America”

More than 2 million cases in the world

More than two million cases of the coronavirus have been officially reported

in the world, with over 131,000 deaths, according to a count taken by the AFP

Wednesday evening from official sources. The United States pay the most

heavy tollwith 28.326 death for more than 637.000 case. Then come

Italy (with 21.645 dead), Spain (18.579), France (17.167) and the United Kingdom

(12.868).

WHO: the decision of Trump challenged

Several countries and organizations have expressed regret at the

decision of Donald Trump to suspend the u.s. contribution to

the world health Organization (WHO), that the president accuses of

committed numerous “errors” on the coronavirus

and being too close to China. In spite of this decision, which comes in addition to other

tensions, the United States and China pledged Wednesday to cooperate in order to

fighting the coronavirus.

The debt of poor countries suspended

To help the poorest countries in the face of the

pandemic, the G20 countries have decided to suspend for a year the repayments

of their debt.

Restrictions reduced in some countries

Germany and Lithuania will reopen some stores ;

in Denmark, schools have re-opened in half of the communes after a month

closing ; Finland up roadblocks around Helsinki and

its region ; in India, a part of the population will be able to resume the

work the next week.

Record of deaths in the United States

The United States recorded a new dark record with nearly 2600 people dead the coronavirus in 24 hours, the heaviest balance sheet daily identified by a country. Donald Trump also presented on Thursday a roadmap on the “re-opening of the economy”.

In France, premiums for carers

In France, 8.7 million people are currently

the part-time unemployment. The government presented Wednesday a contingency plan

110 billion euros, to “strengthen significantly” devices “support to the economic emergency”. It has also

announced premiums for the carers and help for the households the most

disadvantaged.

Still on the economic front, the group Amazon will close

the French sites of this Thursday, the 20th of April, after a judicial decision

the instructions to limit his activity of shipping in expectation of a

assessment of risks in the face of coronavirus.

Finally, the sports, the Tour de France has been shifted, with a departure on the 29th of August

Nice and arrived on 20 September in Paris.

