Live TV program : to Put to the test this July 04, 2020

Ben, a security guard at a high school, tries in vain to prove that he is more than a geek baratineur to James, the older brother, protective of his girlfriend and a police officer of methods muscle. When Ben is finally accepted into the Academy of the APD Police Department (Atlanta), asks for the blessing of James marrying Angela, thinking that they have finally earned their respect. Skeptical, James puts to the test for him to learn the trade and see if it is worthy or not to marry his sister. During 24 hours are going to have to patrol with him in the streets of Atlanta. But what was to be a patrol of ordinary is transformed into a real action against crime. James found that the distributed Ben is as dangerous and as fast as his own balls.

Achievement: Tim Story

Writers: Greg Coolidge,Jason Mantzoukas,Phil Hay

Casting: Ice Cube…JamesKevin Hart…Ben BarberJohn Leguizamo…SantiagoBruce McGill…Lt. BrooksTika Sumpter…AngelaBryan To Shut Up…MiggsLaurence Fishburne…OmarGary Owen…Crazy CodyJacob Latimore…RamonJay Pharaoh…Run-Flat Technology