Live video on Sud Radio, Najwa The Haïté is rob

“It was an unheard-of violence,” said Najwa The Haïté, surprised. Friday, July 10, the deputy mayor of Evry-Courcouronnes and vice-president of the social movement and democratic of the european Territories of the Advances participated from his home, shot by his webcam, with the program presented by Valérie Expert, between 11am and 12 noon, on Sud Radio, in a discussion with Arnaud Benedetti, Nicolas Matera and Matteo Ghisalberti about the violence in France. Suddenly, he jumped up and yelled, before that screen disappears. “There is a problem, Najwa ? “, then asked the presenter, without getting a response. Full direct, Najwa The Haïté has been robbed and assaulted. It is, in fact, a couple of minutes later, Valerie Expert explained that a man had brought in the woman, the politics and had the fly : “A man who has broken the door of his house, jumped on her and led her to his computer and his backpack, is amazing,” he said.

“A young person had smashed my back door, which was locked, with the hammer blows and kicks “

A little later, still in the South of the Radio, Najwa The Haïté has said his assault : “it happened some crazy things. A young person had smashed my back door, which was locked, with hammer blows and kicks, it was an unheard-of violence. “Your attacker was a” colossus, ” she said, still in a state of shock, before adding, pragmatic : “I stole my laptop and my bag. There was talk of bastards and there is a guy who is back home

