Liverpool there is a move of 60 M€

Immersed in the planning of the next year, the Liverpool has reported to the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic as a highly interesting option to strengthen your plot wide. The footballer, 27, is the full satisfaction of his coach, the German Jürgen Klopp.

According to the Daily Expressthe growing curiosity of the reds would also desire to locate a replacement for Adam Lallana, a midfielder who seems to be willing to start a new adventure away from Anfield Road this same summer (his contract expires next June 30).

Although it is unknown the amount which could reach to put on the table the british leaders, the cited newspaper points out that you would need around 52 million pounds (around 60 M€) for his current club, Inter Milan, feels to negotiate the transfer of a player that, in addition, is already in the process of renewing (up to 2023).

Recruited in the summer of 2016 (by only 5 M€), the balkan has experienced since then a sensational progression that has allowed you to accumulate 186 official matches (23 goals and 22 assists) and become one of the pillars of the Selection of Croatia absolute (51 meetings and six many). In these last few months, his name has also been linked with Real Madrid.