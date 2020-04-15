Liverpool would sell to Sadio Mané to Real Madrid and what to replace it with Mbappé

Two of the ‘big fish’ may change the team in the next transfer period: both Sadio Mané as Kylian Mbappé leave it to the Liverpool and PSG respectively.

According to the british daily The Sun, the Real Madrid already made contact with the representative of Mané to convince him to sign for the box English; however, for this reason, the Meringues should release 150 millions of pounds sterling (about 189 million us dollars).

In the event that Mané will go to Madrid, andl Liverpool use that money to bring in his replacement: Mbappé. According to the aforementioned means, the Reds will give him 126 million dollars to the PSG to be able to gain the services of ‘Donatello’.

Currently, the Real Madrid has Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, and the controversial Gareth Bale as their main figures to attack; while the Liverpool account with Mohamed SalahRoberto Firmino and Sadio Mané.

