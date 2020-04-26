Lizbeth Rodriguez could have a romance with Chris Evans

Photo Lizbeth Rodríguez could have a romance with Chris Evans. | Instagram

The beautiful conductor Lizbeth Rodríguez shared that someone had asked her to be his girlfriend this February 14th, no more and no less than the actor Chris Evans; However, unfortunately for YouTube, everything is a meme popular, apparently a lot have received this proposal from Evans yesterday.

The youtubeur decided to take the day of love and friendship with the great humor that characterizes it and has shared a photo of Crhis Evans that has been changed to appear with a sign in which he confesses his love.

In his stories Instagram, the host of Exposing Infidels has raised controversy when she shared, “is that I tell you a secret?, So I was told.”

Do you want to be my girlfriend? You can read in the cartel that supports who gave life to Captain America.

This image speaks of a meme that has emerged from the Valentine’s day and apparently, Chris Evans is not very faithful, since many women have shared the photo in particular.

Lizbeth Rodríguez has not spoken of his situation sentimental; However, rumors indicate he’s going out with someone after his break-up with Tavo Betancourt.

Currently, the two each other have joined forces and are all of the videos that have spawned rumors of a possible reconciliation of the couple, is that Tavo Betancourt is the love of his life?.

