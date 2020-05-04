Lizzo : a look back on his incredible One for the “Vogue” magazine – News Lizzo

Lizzo, the new american star

There are still a few years, nobody knew Lizzo. It only took a few months for the singer to become one of the stars of the most famous in the United States and in the world. In 2020, Lizzo is even the artist the most named of the Grammy Awards. The stars all want to work with it.

Rihanna compliments even after one of his performances. Yet, ten years ago, the young woman lived in her car, and had no plan for his future. But Lizzo has always believed in his talent and his good star, and has never lowered the arms. She released two albums before finding success. In 2019, she released the album “Cuz I Love You”. It is a huge cardboard box ! The album was acclaimed by fans and critics.

It sold more than 500,000 copies, and ranks fourth in the Billboard 200. Lizzo is distinguished by his voice groovie, its outspokenness and its physical. In her songs, she does not hesitate to claim the self-esteem, positivity and freedom of sexuality. Lizzo has fought many years against obesity. But, today, she accepts her body as it is. Therefore, Lizzo becomes an independent woman and sure of herself.

On a personal level and professional. Today, designers compete. The one that was previously bound, becomes an international personality who appears on all the magazine covers. In 2019, Lizzo has even made the one of the famous Vogue magazine. A veritable consecration for a singer.

Lizzo of the magazine “Vogue”

Between 2019 and 2020, Lizzo has been in several magazines. In December 2019, it is a Time magazine, and was elected artist of the year 2019. In January 2020, it is found at one of the Rolling Stone magazine, photographed by David Lachapelle. In November 2019, it is on the one of the very popular Vogue magazine that Lizzo will appear. It is on a blanket black-and-white and Edward Enninful, hair stylist, in, has decided to sublimate Lizzo, wearing a dress by Versace.

And, for the singer, having been selected to appear on the cover of Vogue is a consecration. See a large woman size, black, in one of the most famous magazines of the world was like a dream. This one sends a strong message to all women. In fact, Vogue magazine has been during many years accused of advocating a unique beauty.

Today with this cover, Lizzo proves that there is only one universal beauty, that is talent. This issue has also been welcomed by many people who did not hesitate to acclaim the magazine on social networks. Lizzo, meanwhile, was honored to have been chosen by a magazine, in which she were not there a few years ago.

In an interview, she confides : While I was watching tv and was flipping through the magazines, I didn’t see myself. When you find yourself not, you have to start to tell you that something is wrong with you. Then, you start to want to look like all of these things.