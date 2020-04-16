Lizzo: a new album in preparation? – Actu Lizzo

Lizzo is working hard! From his home, the artist does not let down. In these times of confinement, the artist has installed his own recording studio from home. Thus, she can let her imagination run free and compose as good him seems to be new titles.

And obviously, it’s a done thing. Always so natural and at ease with his fans, regularly Lizzo organizes lives on his account Instagram. A way for her to keep a strong link with its community. During one of its direct, it is then assigned on the next song.