Lizzo : a teacher revisits his song “Truth Hurts” to motivate his students

Hard to find a video more cute than this one to end the week. A teacher from Pittsburg, California, was inspired by the title of Lizzo, Truth Hurts, to boost and motivate her class.

And this, by adapting the words of the diva, as we discovered with the tube Juiceso that they stick better to the daily life of its students, simply. “We are great because we know that we are awesome”, sing the children, clearly very pleased with the year-proposed by their teacher.

Young continued : “I just passed a test, it turns out that I am a little genius”, “You want to have a true friend ? Aid to do his homework !” or “In this class, no argument”.