Lizzo : a victim of grossophobie doing the gym, replica

“The next time you want to come to see someone and judge, he is the consumption of smoothies with cabbage or eat at Mcdonald’s, how do you look at yourself and worry about your damn body ? Have a great day,” concluded the artist, with eight million followers. In the networks, they scramble to applaud her lesson body positive. “The bodies of women are not open to debate or criticism. Take care of your onions !”, songs author Melissa Blake. “All these people supposedly concerned about the health of Lizzo are bags with shit”, continuous the journalist Jo Bradley. It has the merit of being clear.

“His criticisms have no effect on me. The negative comments do not show the slightest interest in my life, and that do not have the slightest impact on my daily life or my emotions. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I am surrounded by love, and I just want to spread this love”, had already replicated Lizzo last year to address his critics. At the time, the artist had been the target of a cyber-bullying very “body ” shameful” for having dared to show their g-string during a basketball game held in Los Angeles. Months later, it is clear that the judgments of the majority of the vocals are always waiting for you.

And not only on the part of internet users anonymous. In the beginning of the year, the specialist, and fitness coach to the stars, Jillian Michaels was also the weight of Lizzo (“I never said : “I am so happy that your excess weight !” […] because it’s not going to be great if you have diabetes”). Comments unworthy that have not been answered once more. “Keep my name out of your mouth and look at yourself in the mirror before you come looking for me”, had spontaneously cleared the singer. And ocd.

A speech that still recalls one of his recent separation : “If you really don’t like, not my ass, you can always give it a kiss.” A tip that you don’t get tired of prescribing to those who hate the most sexist.