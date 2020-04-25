Lizzo accuses TikTok have deleted videos of her in a bikini

Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images Lizzo, on the red carpet of the 51st edition of the NAACP Image Awards in February 2020.

Known for its commitment in the area of self-acceptance, the interpreter of “Truth Hurts” concludes: “TikTok. We need to talk”.

The platform “continues to delete the videos of me in a bikini, but allows those other girls. I wonder why”, asks she not without sarcasm. It implies that the application would have removed his content because of his weight.

SEXISM – The mustard rides him on the nose. Wednesday, march 4, the american singer Lizzo has made it known that she was angry. In a video shared on her account, TikTok, the rapper accuses the social network to censor some of the sequences where she appears in a bathing suit.

Contacted by the magazine Teen Voguethe application denies the charges. “We love Lizzo, said a spokesman. His music is the engine of so much of the trends within the community TikTok. We love the way she uses the social network to express themselves and share their experiences.”

The latter ensures that the videos of the singer have not been deleted for this reason, but does not mean the reasons for their disappearance.

The suspicions of the singer are not trivial. The users of the application complain regularly see their videos removed from the site. The last striking example is that of a young American who, in his video, warned about the treatment of Uighurs in China. The application, a subsidiary of the chinese group ByteDance, had initially denied it, before finally acknowledging it had suspended content.

Also accused of transferring data in China, the company had admitted, in 2019, having previously removed the contents of csome specific users. Among them, of people large and of individuals with autistic disorders or malformations of the face, as revealed on the German site NetzPolitik in December last year. This is a process that TikTok was justified in order to protect them from any harassment.

See also on The HuffPost: “Bim Bam Boom”, the new nightmare of internet users come from TikTok