Lizzo and Chris Brown triumph at BET Awards

Lizzo and Chris Brown have won the honors Sunday night, in the 20and edit BET awards that took place in Los Angeles. The first earned the title of ‘ Best female artist R&B/Pop “, while the second is shown in the categories “Best male artist R&B/Pop” and “Best collaboration” for his song Any Guidance played a duet with the rapper canadian Drake.

Favorite of the night, Drake it was nominated for 6 awards, including ” Best male artist of hip hop “, while The Weeknd he was nominated in the category ” Best male artist R&B/Pop “. The Director Of X he also represented Canada as a ” video Director of the year “.

Recall that the BET awards they are intended to reward african americans and other minorities are active in the various fields of the entertainment.

Here is the full list of the winners of 2020 in the different categories of music :

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

BEST FEMALE ARTIST R&B/POP

Lizzo

BEST MALE ARTIST R&B/POP

Chris Brown

BEST FEMALE ARTIST HIP HOP

Megan You Stallion

BEST MALE ARTIST HIP HOP

DaBaby

BEST GROUP

Migos

BETTER COLLABORATION

Chris Brown ft. Drake – Any Guidance

BEST NEW ARTIST

Roddy Ricch

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF the YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor