Lizzo and The New York Philharmonic will offer a concert virtual young graduate·e·s 2020

If you only see one video today, it would be this performance of Lizzo in the company of the New York Philharmonic on the occasion of the graduation ceremony virtual hosted by YouTube.

While the student·e·s us·e·s come out gradually from the containment to the rhythm of the civil rights marches that succeeded the murder of George Floyd a ceremony has been organized by YouTube in honor of the young graduate·e·s 2020 that will not have the chance to get together and throw their hat as it should be.

In opening the ceremony, 5-star, Lizzo has taken hold of his famous flute to play one of the marches Pomp and Circumstance Edward Elgar, accompanied by the philharmonic orchestra of New York. On Instagram, she has accompanied the video with this comment “I’m the first floor to play with the New York Philharmonic, Black Lives Matter and I love you”. In fact, the ceremony, scheduled and partly recorded prior to the steps that shake the world, took a turn resolutely through the words of Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Malala and many celebrities who have recorded a speech for the occasion, and that we can see in full on YouTube platform organizing this graduation party is not like the others.