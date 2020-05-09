Lizzo arrives at the Staples into a string and drag Karl-Anthony Towns

Singer to success at this time, Lizzo was last night at the Staples Center to attend the confrontation between the Lakers and the Wolves. And she is clearly not gone unnoticed. We let you judge with your own eyes.

The Staples Center, in the same way that the Madison Square Garden, is used to receiving celebrities at his breast. Jack Nicholson or Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles, Spike Lee or Ben Stiller in New York, some of the personalities are familiar with NBA games.

Last night, it is the singer/rapper american Lizzo, who was in the first rank to attend the carnage of Anthony Davis in the face of the Timberwolves. Extravagant personality, she made out several times throughout the meeting.

We’ll let you discover for yourself but we warned you, it may come as a surprise.

To begin with, the singer has remained soft. When questioned about the match which she attended, she failed to deliver a sports analysis of the highest caliber. No, instead she preferred to flirt openly with the pivot of the Wolves, Karl Anthony-Towns.

These are two good teams, but I am personally here to encourage the number thirty deeeeeux of Wolves. This is my baby.

Now that that is said. It ignores the state of the marital situation of KAT at the present time, but at least he knows he has a fan who is waiting for him.

Things get ugly then. Taking a swing of good mood during a time-out, Lizzo starts to dance, and that’s all the room who is witness on the giant screen in the room. A scene that defies comment.

the worst thing to happen inside the Staples Center since Kobe tore his achilles pic.twitter.com/gVHPOM7TWe — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 9, 2019

The worst thing that happened in the Staples Center since the Achilles tendon rupture of Kobe after this famous account of the Lakers Twitter, who does not laugh half-way.

Finally, we have a preview of the outfit worn by the woman. For the more careless among you, it goes below. For others, there is still time to reverse course. Free to you.

So Lizzo showed up to the Lakers game dressed like rakishi ?? For what reason pic.twitter.com/3wEpyuaezj — NO (@FuckNitty) December 9, 2019

So it was a Lizzo, who had not the slightest intention of remaining discrete, which is presented at the Staples Center last night. While the Lakers crushed the Wolves, the singer gave a performance. Everyone has their goals… and a small consolation for Karl-Anthony Towns after the defeat.