Lizzo at the MTV Awards : a performance that is worth the juice

Decidedly, the rapper american never misses an opportunity to ignite the trays. Monday, June 17, Lizzo was invited to perform at the edition 2019 MTV Movies and TV Awards. On stage, the talented singer has started a gentle interpretation of his tube Juice from his album Cuz I Love Youbefore the rhythm takes over, while a dozen dancers join the group.

A performance boosted which has not failed to sing and dance to the public. Still a nice proof that the queen of texas owns the “art of the show” the real.