Lizzo at the top with Good As Hell, a new version for Christmas unveiled live (VIDEO)

Lizzo who has returned to university for the clip “Good As Hell” was the guest musical of Saturday Night Live this week. After a year full of success, notably thanks to the release of his album Cuz I Love Youthe singer has decided to interpret a few of her hits during the show, hosted by Eddie Murphy. “Truth Hurts” and a version festive “Good As Hell” so have been played during the american show. The artist has also participated in skits with Aidy Bryant of whom was called “Aidy Bizzo & Lizzo”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuENwwT5rSg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cstggp_dwZ8

Each week a new musical artist and a celebrity to present the show in the company of actors in residence. This is the first time that Eddie Murphy tried his luck from 35 years. Before the broadcast of the program, Lizzo has made some excerpts imitating cult movies of the actor to promote her stint at SNL. We’ll let you discover the two performances of the singer, including that of “Good As Hell” where it redefines the world of Father Christmas with dancers serving of barley sugar as a bar of strip-tease. In the rest of the music news of the week, Drake and Future are about to unveil a collaboration and a video clip.