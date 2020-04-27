Lizzo : attacked by a fitness coach grossophobe

“More people die of complications related to anorexia than from any other disease, but of course, ask for the blood tests Lizzo…”, has ironisé a user, which the note has been welcomed by thousands of likes. “His body is anyone’s business apart from it,” he added a twitto. Difficult to contradict, and not to see in the tirade of Jillian Michaels a moralism moved. Because what is seeking to question the coach, it is the message that carries on it the singer. Namely, self-acceptance, in spite of the dictates and lessons of others, and the rejection of any form of complex. A speech that, in Lizzo, takes the form of a staged jubilant of the body.

But according to Jillian Michaels, this staging is too exuberant not not pass. For her, it is famous too his body, and not enough “his music”. A statement curious in the measure where, precisely, the physical Lizzo is inseparable from his creations : both serve the same desire for freedom, deeply rooted in the performance of the artist.

But Jillian Michaels does not seem to have enough “love” his music to enter. And the internet users did not hesitate to remark, reminding the coach that “the fat shaming is not OK to use it and to alarm the people is dangerous”. “It is so violent [comme remarque]. And this re-opens wounds that many of us thought that they were healed,” is saddened a user. A consequence that could apply to any number of about grossophobes…

Last December, Lizzo had already reacted to the remarks of a doctor well misogynistic and grossophobe as it should be, claiming that its popularity was due “to the obesity epidemic in America.” Ben see. The artist had then unchecked the box : “I am popular because I write good songs and that I have talent, and that I propose to live an hour and a half, filled with love and energy. The only person who should do better, it is you. So keep my name out of your mouth and look at yourself in the mirror before you come looking for me”. Hard to get more badass, isn’t it ?

For its part, Jillian Michaels, has even tried to make up by shouting on social networks : “We are all beautiful, worthy and deserving”. False excuses who are struggling to keep body shaming.