Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Bebe Rexha : The looks that flash in the evening Spotify !

Just a few days before the Grammy Awards, which will take place on the 27th of January, Spotify has brought together those who are named in the category “revelation of the year” for an exceptional evening before the Sunday ceremony.

The eight artists were therefore performed on their top tubes in front of an audience, who attended this evening on invitation only !

And, this year, several personalities stand out, as much by their music than by their style, like Billie Eilish, who, true to form, arrived in a total look fluo green, from head to feet, signed Valentino !

In another style, Lizzo has also dazzled the red carpet. An image of the “chick” for that which connects the tubes from her single Juiceit is, in fact, appeared on 23 January in a dress black short-dotted feathers.

The singer Baby Rexha was sparkling in a simple suit jacket off, under which she sported a deep neckline.

