Lizzo brings the smallest bag in the world! – Actu Lizzo

Lizzo made a sensation. At the last ceremony of the American Music Awards, the singer has created the event with an accessory out of the ordinary. Wearing a beautiful orange gown, she holds in her left hand a piece of fashion collector. A tiny white bag. No bigger than a finger, the object caused a sensation.

Called “Extra Tiny Valentino Garavani Vsling” then, is a creation signed by Valentino. In the world, there are only three copies. A small object that is in reality the miniature version of the large model, sold in 1790 euros. On the red carpet of the AMAs, Lizzo scrolls proudly with this little bag, and it is expressed on social networks.