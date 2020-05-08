Lizzo calls Macaulay Culkin (“Mom, I missed the plane”) to make the show

Who said that Macaulay Culkin didn’t dance ? On October 23, 2019, the interpreter of Kevin McCallister in Mom I missed the plane has proven that he is the king of the track during the concert of the singer Lizzo, Los Angeles.

Lizzo has invited the actor of the cult film of the 90s, to join her on stage to “dance silly”. Macaulay Culkin did not pray and did the show in front of an audience of Lizzo. The atmosphere is electric and superchargedthe image of the concerts of the star, the face of the “self love”.

Macaulay Culkin performs a dance movement, which will probably grin and a fan of the star, taken by Lizzo and her dancers. All under the applause of the audience. The actor, who was recently parodied the announcement of the remake Mom I missed the plane for Disney+, sing even a few words with Lizzo, before him fall into the arms at the end of the song.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

