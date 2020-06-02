Lizzo collapses in tears as she addresses the racism in the middle of the protests

Lizzo is ready for the change.

On Sunday, the singer of “Juice” has launched a call to social media in response to the death of George Floyd. While hosting an Instagram Live, she relayed a message she had received from residents on the current climate in Minneapolis, updating its subscribers on how to protest, Black Lives Matter have intensified.

“They come to me and say, at this stage, all the violence, the majority of violence that occurs in this city comes from the KKK and the police are highly militarized. There are people who come from the south, there are terrorist groups, white supremacist from the south, patrolling the streets, firing on people “, she said, according to Display paneladding: ‘Follow some people in Minneapolis, because the true story is not fully told.”

Then, the Grammy winner began to tear as she tried to process the recent events. “These are never Black, they are still Whites who use the term” race war “,” said Lizzo. “We don’t want this shit.”