Lizzo collapses in tears as she addresses the racism in the middle of the protests

Lizzo is ready for the change.
On Sunday, the singer of “Juice” has launched a call to social media in response to the death of George Floyd. While hosting an Instagram Live, she relayed a message she had received from residents on the current climate in Minneapolis, updating its subscribers on how to protest, Black Lives Matter have intensified.
“They come to me and say, at this stage, all the violence, the majority of violence that occurs in this city comes from the KKK and the police are highly militarized. There are people who come from the south, there are terrorist groups, white supremacist from the south, patrolling the streets, firing on people “, she said, according to Display paneladding: ‘Follow some people in Minneapolis, because the true story is not fully told.”
Then, the Grammy winner began to tear as she tried to process the recent events. “These are never Black, they are still Whites who use the term” race war “,” said Lizzo. “We don’t want this shit.”
“We don’t want this shit”, she continued. “We want what we always wanted since the beginning of our stay in this country f-king, the same right as all these other people. This is not so difficult. I tried to stay composed the entire time. I really worked on it all this time. ”
Taking a moment to calm down, Lizzo continued: “It is not so difficult to see. People who don’t see don’t want to see. I have no sympathy for people who no longer see. Blacks are tired. We are so tired. “
The singer “Truth Hurts” continued: “I’m tired of putting myself on the line, this is not the danger of the protesters, (it is) the danger of the police, which I do not value. Danger groups white supremacist who fired on the people, who crush the people with their cars. How can I not see where is the problem? Why is the world so – in the media – policy? This is not a political issue. The problem is in politics, but this is not a political issue. It is so much deeper than the political. It is in the veins of this country … there’s racism in its veins. “
Speaking on his own experiences, Lizzo remembered you have searched for celebrities to act in similar situations and explained that she would be silent more about the issues that mattered.
“Nobody seems to care about the feelings of black women”, she said. “I was not in this position a year ago, (with) the profile. A lot of people didn’t know who I was a year ago. I remember every time that these things happened … I was looking at these famous people and say: “Where are your voices? Why do you speak not for us?” I have also become aware of this responsibility. It would be irresponsible on my part not to reflect the time, irresponsible not to tell the truth. “
“I’m a pacifist. I am … but no matter which side you are, whether it be war, peace, revolution, resolution, all this: can we all agree that it boils down to this basic human right of not wanting to be assaulted? “Asked Lizzo. “All these people say that all cops are not bad cops. I would love to see the good cops.”
Finishing his Instagram Live on a note of uplifting, she assured her supporters that she believed that change was going to happen, and applauded the work done by activists and protesters in recent days.
“This is the most outrage I’ve seen as a country, and it’s starting to give me the first semblance of hope I’ve had for a long time,” she said. “I really believe in the good of people, and maybe this makes me naive, but I’ve seen Minneapolis to get up and do incredible things. Time and time again, we have seen this happen without charge, without conviction, with no punishment. So, it’s not like really a progress. “
“I still love my blackness. I still love your blackness,” she says. “I always believe that the life of the whole world. But until we begin to treat each life equally, and to respect every life equally, we must say Black Lives Matter. I hope that everyone can really see this thing for what it is. Open your mind , open your heart, listen, believe. “
Earlier in the day, the singer of “Cuz I Love You,” shared another message with fans, in light of recent events.
“The protest is not the end of the progress, this is the beginning,” she writes in her article. “I wonder what would happen if all the major companies and celebrities who have shown their support on the social networks came out and used their platform to let the activists and the protesters speak and be seen? I wonder what would happen if we allow the outrage to have a positive influence in our local government? ”
She continued: “What would happen if the people in power financed the police and démantelaient their culture racist and their power structures that are corrupt? The cities are burning, are you watching? I’m with Minneapolis. I believe in us. The change will come. #Blacklivesmatter. ”
“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” said the network in a press release on may 31. “We owe it to our staff black, our talents, our production partners and our viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter. “